Arizona roofers battle sun and heat while on the job

PHOENIX — We see them all the time installing or replacing shingles under the brutal Arizona sun, but for roofers, including those employed by Lyons Roofing in Phoenix, it's part of the job.

Rhonda LaNue, Lyons Roofing Executive Vice President, says she wants the job done safely, especially with temperatures on rooftops exceeding 120 degrees in the summer.

"The most important thing is to educate them because they're the ones on the roof and the signs to look out for," LaNue said.

The 5 a.m. start time in the summer help crews get more work done before the heat turns oppressive.

Lyons Roofing says it has monthly meetings with its workers to go over heat safety protocols.

The company says it also provides its roofers with water, ice, electrolyte packets, and neck bands.

Accidents have happened though, according to LaNue.

"I would say in the 17 years we've been doing this, if we've had half a dozen people come off the roof for heat exhaustion, then that's probably it," she stated.

For the most part, the roofing crews scattered across the Valley look out for each other and know their limits.

"Yes, they're men and some of them are tough, but we understand that we're doing this for their safety," LaNue added.