Arizona Representative Jevin Hodge resigns amid past allegations of sexual misconduct

PHOENIX — Arizona Representative Jevin Hodge is resigning amid past allegations of sexual misconduct.

Representative Hodge posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday acknowledging allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from an incident while he was in college.

My statement on the Arizona Republic article out today: pic.twitter.com/OIRoFZO4JE — Representative Jevin D. Hodge (@JevinHodge) March 18, 2024

“I unequivocally deny the allegations made against me,” Hodge said in his statement.

Hodge released another statement Tuesday saying, "now is not my time to lead."

My statement on my resignation from the Arizona House: pic.twitter.com/ZVIcUuZTU7 — Representative Jevin D. Hodge (@JevinHodge) March 19, 2024

House Democratic Leader Lupe Contreras released the following statement Tuesday morning: "We have accepted Representative Hodge's resignation, which he offered in good faith and out of respect for our caucus, and we are prepared to move forward with the important business of the state."

According to ABC15 news partner KTAR, Hodge was recently appointed to the Arizona House of Representatives to serve District 8.

In 2022, he ran against Representative David Schweikert in a District One race.