Arizona ranks top 10 best states for hiking, according to Why This Place

When was the last time you went hiking on one of Arizona's trails?

According to Why This Place (a travel and photography blog), Arizona is the sixth-best state for hiking in America.

"Travel experts" looked over five factors they believe made for an optimal hiking experience. They were the number of hiking trails and waterfalls in each state, the percentage of each state covered by national and state parks, and the average yearly temperature and rainfall.

With information based on those factors, Why This Place gave all 50 states a score out of 100 in order to create its hiking index.

The top 10 states are as follows:



Connecticut Massachusetts Hawaii California New Jersey Arizona Washington New Hampshire Utah Rhode Island

Arizona is the sixth-best state for hiking in America, with a Hiking Index Score of 64.25. It has the second-lowest average rainfall behind Nevada, with 11.6 inches annually and an average temperature of 61.1°F. Home to the Grand Canyon, Arizona offers 52 hiking trails and one waterfall per 1,000 square miles, and 2.17% of its total area is covered by state and national parks.

