Arizona public school system ranked worst in America, study says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona's public school system has ranked worst across the 50 United States of America.

Scholaroo set out to find the most and least educated states in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to determine the best and worst school systems per state, the scholarship-centered website compared three key factors:



Student Safety - 45/50

Student Success - 46/50

School Quality - 50/50

According to Scholaroo.com, Arizona ranks 47th for the least educated, 38th for educational attainment, 48th for school quality and 48th in the number of colleges/universities per 100,000 adults.

Scholaroo also found the following associated with public schools in the Grand Canyon state:



Highest spend per pupil - 48/50

Lowest teachers' salary - 49/50

Lowest graduation rate - 49/50

Highest number of students per teacher - 50/50

The Arizona Department of Education has identified one issue which may be contributing to these low rankings.

Apparently, Arizona has an average student-to-counselor ratio of 716:1, when the recommended standard is 250:1.

This ratio also happens to be the worst in the nation.

