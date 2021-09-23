Arizona MVD issuing $6M in refunds for discontinued 'public safety fee'

PHOENIX — The Arizona Motor Vehicle Department is issuing about $6.6 million in refunds to commuters who paid a "public safety fee."

In June, Governor Doug Ducey signed legislation that provided the refund to owners of vehicles with a June 30, 2021 vehicle registration expiration date

The Arizona Department of Public Transportation says they began mailing refund checks to identified customers in September.

MVD will issue refunds for approximately 200,000 registered vehicles, totaling about $6.6 million.

Officials say if a vehicle had more than one registered owner, a refund check will be issued to the first owner listed on the vehicle registration.

Prior to mailing refund checks, MVD reached out via email to customers who have an email address on file to make them aware that a refund check would be mailed to them.

If an owner of a vehicle with a June 30, 2021, registration expiration hasn't received their refund by mid-October, they can contact MVD at 602-255-0072 to confirm the status of their refund check.

All funds collected via the Public Safety Fee were distributed to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Officials say ADOT received no funding from the Public Safety Fee and the law that created the fee has been repealed.