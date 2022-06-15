Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Arizona man gets life in prison for killing ex-wife, friend

cochise-coounty-murders.jpg
Google Maps
Search warrants were served on this property in Sunizona, AZ where two bodies were discovered and Gregory Carlson (56) was arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail on 2 counts of Murder in the second degree, 3 counts of obstructing justice, and 2 counts of concealment of a dead body.
cochise-coounty-murders.jpg
Posted at 3:35 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 18:36:30-04

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — A southern Arizona man accused of killing his ex-wife and her male friend and then burning their bodies in a rented SUV last year has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Cochise County prosecutors said 58-year-old Gregory Carlson of Sunizona admitted in court Tuesday that he fatally shot Duong Nguyen and Robert Atwell in early September.

Carlson said he didn’t want his former wife to take their 3-year-old daughter back to Philadelphia after the child spent a week visiting him.

Carlson wrote in a statement read in court by his lawyer that he shot Nguyen and Atwell three times each, then drove the rental vehicle with the two victims inside to a spot on his parent’s large property in Sunizona.

“I was wrong and I am so sorry,” Carlson wrote in his statement.

Carlson was sentenced during the same court hearing, saying he wanted to “bring finality” to everyone involved in the matter including his parents.

The Sierra Vista Herald reported that the bodies of Nguyen and Atwell were never recovered except for a handful of bones found outside the charred SUV.

Carlson was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment or concealment of a dead body.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sierra Vista Herald.

Report a typo

Welcome Javier Soto to ABC15!