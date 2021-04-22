Watch
Arizona Legislature OKs abortion ban for genetic abnormalities

Arizona capitol
Posted at 3:47 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 19:43:23-04

Republicans who control the Arizona Legislature have approved a sweeping anti-abortion bill banning the procedure if the woman seeks it solely because a fetus has a genetic abnormality such as Down syndrome.

The measure has a host of other provisions championed by anti-abortion groups, including a requirement that fetal remains be buried or cremated and conferring civil rights on a fetus.

Thursday's party-line votes send Senate Bill 1457 to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, an abortion opponent who has never vetoed a piece of anti-abortion legislation.

Democrats universally opposed the bill and called it an attack on women's reproductive rights and said the legislation ignores the complexities of high-risk pregnancies. Placing doctors in an impossible position of making medical judgments that juries could be asked to second guess after the fact.

