Arizona launches new CACTUS portal to streamline unemployment benefits

PHOENIX — Arizonans who rely on unemployment benefits now have a new way to manage their claims: the Comprehensive Arizona Claims Tracking Unemployment Insurance System (CACTUS).

The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) launched the CACTUS portal on Sunday, September 7.

The online system is designed to make it easier to file for unemployment insurance, track payments, and upload required documents online.

According to DES, the portal consolidates key services into one secure, user-friendly platform.

That includes:



Filing weekly claims

Responding to eligibility questions

Logging work search activities

Tracking benefit payments

Uploading and viewing important documents

The update matters to thousands of Arizonans.

DES data shows that, on average, nearly 19,600 people in the state of Arizona receive unemployment benefits weekly.

Until now, many applicants who have tried to get help have reported long wait times or paperwork delays at DES.

Officials say CACTUS will cut through that red tape, improve efficiency, and give people more control over the process.

DES has also released a step-by-step tutorial video and a tip sheet in both English and Spanish to help users get started.