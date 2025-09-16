Arizona is experiencing a manufacturing boom 

PHOENIX — State 48 is home to amazing desert landscapes, memorable places to have fun, and, according to the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, the fastest-growing manufacturing industry in the entire country!

Chamber President Danny Seiden credits the state's rapidly growing semiconductor industry, as well as an evolving and expanding tech sector, and production of things like medical devices and military equipment, for the manufacturing boom in Arizona.

Seiden explains that manufacturing is becoming a strong industry for new grads to explore when looking for a first job.

"If you're someone who is just getting ready to enter the workforce, look at manufacturing," explained Seiden. "These aren't just good jobs - they really are careers. When you start out in manufacturing, it becomes your internal DNA. And you'll be making stuff your whole life. It's just a special community. We want people to know what's growing in Arizona that's prosperous and also a good investment."

According to the Chamber, manufacturing contributes approximately $77 billion annually to our state's economy. The industry also employs some 630,000 Arizonans.

To read more about AZ manufacturing and also to nominate a product made in our state for the "Hottest Thing Made in Arizona" competition, click here.