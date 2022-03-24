Watch
Arizona House votes to prohibit gender-reassignment surgery for minors

Arizona House
ABC15
Arizona House
Posted at 11:24 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 14:32:13-04

PHOENIX — The Arizona House has voted to prohibit gender-reassignment surgery for minors and was scheduled to vote later on a bill banning transgender athletes from playing on girls sports teams.

With the votes Thursday, Arizona appears poised to join a growing list of Republican-controlled states looking to restrict transgender rights as they gain more visibility in culture and society.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has not said whether he will sign either bill.

Two GOP governors this week bucked conservatives in their party and vetoed bills in Indiana and Utah requiring trans girls to play on boys sports teams.

