Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announces $500K investment to help more students complete FAFSA

Last week, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced a $500,000 investment to help Arizona families afford college amid a decline in FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) submissions.

Fewer students have completed their applications after changes to the FAFSA process this year led to a variety of issues for users. Arizona ranks 49th in the nation when it comes to FAFSA completion, according to the governor’s office.

"Filling out the Free Application for Federal Financial Aid (FAFSA) is the first step for students in securing financial aid to make college more affordable," College Ready AZ says. "It’s how you’ll be considered for the most financial aid, including federal and state grants, Work-Study and loans. All eligible students should complete the FAFSA (even if you don’t think you’ll qualify for anything) to secure your potential financial aid and scholarships."

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The $500,000 investment announced on April 17 comes from the Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools federal funding and will reportedly be used to increase resources for students and their families and boost FAFSA completion events.

The Arizona Board of Regents has resources for those involved in the FAFSA process — students, families, and college access professionals — so everyone who is applicable can complete the application.

The governor’s office says those resources, which are available on the CollegeReady AZ website, include:

