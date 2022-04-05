Arizona Gives Day helps local nonprofits

PHOENIX — Tuesday is Arizona Gives Day, a 24-hour statewide fundraising event for more than 1,000 nonprofit organizations.

The event has raised more than $30 million for participating nonprofits since starting in 2013, according to the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits.

Participating nonprofits include Theater Works in Peoria, which allows kids to experience the performing arts, Homeward Bound, which collects brown bags full of food to give to those experiencing homelessness, and the Arizona Animal Welfare League and SPCA, Arizona's largest and oldest no-kill shelter in Arizona.

Jennifer Purcell with the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits says many of the organizations participating in Arizona Gives Day are facing challenges because of rising gas prices and the rising cost of just about everything.

"Nonprofits are trying to do more right now when costs are rising," Purcell said. "So we're really facing a demand that's increasing, but the inflation and the cost to do so is increasing. So donations are really vital right now to help them so they can continue to provide services for all of those people who need it. We still aren't back at the same staff levels. Volunteers aren't back at the same levels."

You can click here to donate, and there is a list of nonprofits that you can browse through and specifically donate to.