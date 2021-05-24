Watch
Arizona gaming compact changes go into effect Monday after approval from the Department of Interior

Joe Raedle
<p>HOLLYWOOD, FL - MARCH 27: A poker player holds a stack of his chips during play on the opening day of the Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown on March 27, 2014 in Hollywood, Florida.</p>
Posted at 8:25 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 11:49:38-04

The United States Department of Interior has given final approval for amendments recently proposed impacting modern gaming in Arizona.

The gaming compact updates include event wagering, fantasy contests, and more for the next 20 years.

The compacts, according to the Department of Interior, go into effect on Monday.

In April, Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill allowing sports betting to become legal in the state of Arizona.

Ducey also signed a new gambling compact agreement with the Tribal Nations which the governor and the tribes called "a historic agreement."

According to a press release, "the compact amendment and the associated legislation took more than five years to negotiate, and it ensures gaming in Arizona remains limited and regulated while providing certainty for the future of the state and tribes."

