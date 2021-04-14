Who is poised to win big after legalized sports betting arrives in Arizona

PHOENIX — Arizona is set to become the latest state to legalize sports betting, which could mean big money for a lot of people — and not just the gamblers.

Both chambers of the Arizona Legislature passed bills on April 12 that would legalize sports betting in Arizona. All indications point to Gov. Doug Ducey signing the bill into law by the end of the week.

Public attitudes on sports betting have quickly changed in this country. Something that was seen as immoral and taboo not too long ago, is now being embraced by both major political parties as well as sports leagues and a number of other types of businesses. A 2018 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court allowed state lawmakers to decide whether or not it could be legal in their specific states.

Read the full article at Phoenix Business Journal.