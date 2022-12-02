Arizona flu cases increase, RSV numbers stable

New numbers for the Arizona Department of Health Services report higher than average influenza and RSV cases in Arizona this year.

Today’s report added 1,517 RSV cases and 3,354 influenza cases to the state’s totals. While the influenza weekly case numbers represent a 54% increase from week to week, RSV numbers were stable with weekly cases decreasing by 3%. In total, Arizona has confirmed 6,993 RSV cases and 7,900 influenza cases.

Both RSV and influenza confirmed cases are starting earlier than has been typical in the past five seasons. RSV cases have roughly doubled every two weeks, but this week’s reported numbers halt the momentum. The five-year seasonal average is significantly lower than this season, and cases do not start to pick up until mid-December.

Influenza numbers follow a similar trend. Confirmed cases this season began doubling weekly in late October and the most recent numbers represent a slowdown. The 54% increase from last week means influenza is now on track to double every two weeks. Like RSV, the five-season average weekly flu numbers begin surging in mid-December.

RSV and influenza case numbers represent more serious cases that are confirmed by lab tests done by hospitals and clinics. General occupancy numbers for Arizona hospitals are still publicly available on a daily basis through the Health and Human Services Department and they show a small surge in hospitalizations began in Arizona in mid-October. At the time inpatient bed occupancy was 73% on a seven-day average. Today that number has increased to 78%. Compared to the worst times during the COVID-19 pandemic, today’s occupancy is relatively low. If cases for influenza and RSV continue to increase, there is room in Arizona’s hospitals for the time being.