Arizona fails to add seat in U.S. House after 2020 census

Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - This March 19, 2020, file photo, shows a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident. Alabama on Wednesday became the second state to challenge the U.S. Census Bureau's decision to delay by six months the release of data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts, as it took aim at the accuracy of a privacy protection system that it alleged is holding up the process.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
2020 Census Redistricting
Posted at 12:56 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 17:21:45-04

Although Arizona was among one of the fastest-growing states during the last decade, its 7.1 million was not enough to give it a 10th congressional seat.

U.S. Census Bureau data released Monday show Arizona’s clout in Washington is growing, but it's not quite big enough to give it a 12th presidential electoral vote.

Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow victory here in 2020 showed that Arizona is now one of a handful of swing states that are instrumental in determining the presidential contest.

Arizona had gained at least one U.S. House seat in every census since 1950.

