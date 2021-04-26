Arizona fails to add seat in U.S. House after 2020 census

Although Arizona was among one of the fastest-growing states during the last decade, its 7.1 million was not enough to give it a 10th congressional seat.

U.S. Census Bureau data released Monday show Arizona’s clout in Washington is growing, but it's not quite big enough to give it a 12th presidential electoral vote.

Arizona was expected to pick up a tenth congressional seat and an additional electoral vote. The census bureau says, that's not happening. HOR seats remain at 9. Electoral Votes: 11. https://t.co/13ucDbh2Ng — Steve Irvin (@Steve_Irvin) April 26, 2021

Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow victory here in 2020 showed that Arizona is now one of a handful of swing states that are instrumental in determining the presidential contest.

Here are your apportionment changes impacting 2022 midterms and 2024/2028 electoral college. In short, if you look at overall map it became harder for Dems to win in 2024 by a bit today, w/more representation going to TX, FL, Montana and North Carolina. All states voted for Trump pic.twitter.com/35eny5AlSm — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) April 26, 2021

Arizona had gained at least one U.S. House seat in every census since 1950.