PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director Major General Michael T. McGuire is retiring, Governor Doug Ducey's office announced Friday.

Maj. Gen. McGuire served as the department's director since 2013 and planned to retire in 2020, but decided to stay longer once the pandemic started.

Gov. Ducey's office says McGuire's last day is April 10.

The governor's office did not mention who would be taking the director's place following McGuire's departure.