Where is Cookie Jacobson? Tempe mom's disappearance and the mystery that overshadows her two kids

TEMPE, AZ — September 21, 1998, was the last time Cookie Jacobson was seen alive. Her husband, Bill Jacobson, told reporters he kissed his wife goodbye before leaving for work. The couple's two children, whom they adopted as babies, are now in their teens. According to Bill, the pair was scolded by their mom for being late for school that morning. But then, to the community, it seemed the 49-year-old just "vanished".

A frantic search began before a stunning twist in the case, and Cookie's own kids ended up in custody. Evidence ultimately led Tempe police from the family's home to a landfill in Mobile, Arizona. But with no body, came no answers, and also no official charges.

It's a case ABC15 has covered for decades. Our team has dove back into our archives, finding interviews with Cookie's kids, investigators, and neighbors. ABC15 also spoke with a reporter who closely tracked this case while working at ABC15, a former Phoenix Cold Case Homicide Detective, and Cookie's brother, Gary O'Neal.

While Tempe police denied our request for an interview, the department did provide a written update on the case.

As part of this latest Arizona Crime Uncovered episode, ABC15's Ashley Holden also set out to find Cookie's kids nearly 27 years after their mom's disappearance.

