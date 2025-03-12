Left in the desert: The journey to ID Melody Harrison and the push to solve her case

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — If only the desert could talk, the mystery of what happened to Melody Harrison would be solved. For over 30 years, the teen remained a Jane Doe. Harrison was found dead in Apache Junction in 1992, and although she's been identified, her case remains unsolved. For this latest episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered, I sat down with the crime scene technician who worked tirelessly to identify the 15-year-old.

Although an exact timeline of when she was believed to be murdered is unknown, investigators say primarily skeletal remains were located.

Stephanie Bourgeois walked us through that journey and her quest to get answers. This case is also one of five being reviewed by the Arizona Attorney General's new cold case unit. The unit's Supervising Special Agent sat down with me as he hopes to unravel this mystery and, decades later, get justice for Harrison's family.