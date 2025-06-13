Latest on 'Pastor Bill' murder, Lori Daybell verdict: Arizona Crime Uncovered

This week, the Valley saw significant updates with the murder investigation of "Pastor Bill" in New River and the latest Arizona trial for Lori Daybell.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced a suspect in the murder investigation of "Pastor Bill" William Schonemann in New River and shared some new details into the investigation.

Lori Daybell was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder by a jury in her second trial in Arizona, where she was accused of conspiring to kill her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

Arizona Crime Uncovered is an ABC15 series dedicated to raising awareness for victims still waiting for justice and providing an in-depth look at ongoing cases. Each episode breaks down the timeline of a case, its current status, and any assistance needed from the community. Learn more here.

Arizona Crime Uncovered is hosting a live discussion on these developments, joined by experts:



Rachel Smith - Special prosecutor in Lori Daybell's Idaho court case

Benjamin Taylor - Local attorney

Catch the latest Arizona Crime Uncovered LIVE episode today at 11 a.m. in the player below.