Inside the Investigation: Former cold case detective talks 'Catching the Zombie Hunter'

It was a trial decades in the making. Bryan Patrick Miller was accused of the murders of two young women in the 90's. In 2023 people in the Valley watched this play out, but the journey to arrest the so-called 'Zombie Hunter' was full of twists and turns.

Troy Hillman, a former Phoenix Police cold case homicide detective, played a crucial role in catching Miller.

Hillman was inside the courtroom for Miller's sentencing after he was ultimately found guilty of killing Angela Brosso in November 1992, on the eve of her 22nd birthday, and 17-year-old Melanie Bernas in September 1993.

Catch this episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the ABC15 Streaming App. Watch part one of the episode in the player above.

Miller now sits on death row.

Even today, people like Hillman believe the man, also dubbed the 'Canal Killer,' has committed even more crimes.

Hillman sat down with ABC15's Ashley Holden to talk about the case, the importance of cold case units, and his new book, 'Catching the Zombie Hunter.'