Arizona Crime Uncovered LIVE: Lori Daybell found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder

A jury found Lori Daybell guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in Arizona on Tuesday for the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow.

The jury read the verdict in court on Tuesday, one day after the start of deliberations.

As part of ABC15's ongoing Arizona Crime Uncovered series, ABC15's Ashley Holden is going in-depth on what was a 10-day trial and looking back at how we got to a guilty verdict.

Daybell is expected to be sentenced following her second Arizona trial, which is set to begin next month.

In that second trial, Daybell is accused of conspiring to murder her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Beaudreaux, in October 2019.

