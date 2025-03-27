A Cry For Help: The mysterious death of Victoria Lacey in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Victoria Lacey's case started with a call for help.

In 2012, the 25-year-old knocked on a door in her Glendale neighborhood near 47th Avenue and Friar, saying she had been stabbed.

Lacey ultimately died, and over a decade later, her family still doesn't have answers.

Arizona Crime Uncovered is an ABC15 series dedicated to raising awareness for victims still waiting for justice and providing an in-depth look at ongoing cases. Each episode breaks down the timeline of a case, its current status, and any assistance needed from the community. Learn more here.

But, in 2025, her two sisters have gained a newfound sense of hope, as the Arizona Attorney General's new cold case unit reviews the case.

Our team worked to learn more about the investigation from Glendale police and the AG's Office.

ABC15 also sat down with Lacey's family to learn more about her life before the murder, as they raise their voices for their beloved "Vicki."

Watch part one of this Arizona Crime Uncovered episode in the player above. Catch the full episode on the ABC15 streaming app on your Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other devices starting Friday at 8:30 p.m.