Arizona county ranks among nation's healthiest communities, according to U.S. News

One Arizona county ranks among the healthiest communities in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The publication's new rankings place Yavapai County in central Arizona at No. 478 among the nation’s 500 healthiest communities in 2021. U.S. News & World Report analyzed several health-based factors including population health, equity, education and the economy, in nearly 3,000 counties throughout the country to compile the list.

Yavapai County also ranked No. 8 in the urban up-and-coming category, while Greenlee County at the border with New Mexico ranked No. 19 in the rural up-and-coming category (and No. 821 in the full rankings). Maricopa and Pima counties were not ranked in the list of the 500 healthiest communities.

The rural up-and-coming ranking contrasts factors like barriers to health care and economic opportunity to ease of homeownership. Whereas urban up-and-coming rankings contrast barriers in healthy living to unique and innovative opportunities to impact health.

“We've ranked very highly within healthy behaviors, things like healthy eating, getting outside and enjoying recreational activities more often, said Leslie Horton director of Yavapai County Community Health Services. “One of the benefits we have here in Yavapai County is that we're a very beautiful place with temperate climate so that people can really enjoy the outdoors all year round.”

