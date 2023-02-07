Arizona connection; Fighter jets shoot down Chinese surveillance balloons

PHOENIX — The Chinese surveillance balloon that was floating over the United States was shot down over the weekend and we're learning the operation has ties to Arizona.

The call names of those two F-22 Raptor fighter jets that fired the shots were FRANK01 and FRANK02. It’s an homage to Lt. Frank Luke Jr. who destroyed 14 German balloons and four aircraft in World War I.

He was known as the “Arizona Balloon Buster,” for shooting down many balloons. The U.S. Air Force said in five consecutive days, he had nine victories, shooting eight balloons and one plane.

“ I thought that was really nice,” said Don Luke, of the call names honoring Frank Luke Jr.

To Don, Frank was not just Arizona’s Balloon Buster. He was his uncle, and Frank’s legacy lives on in Don’s home with photos and a statue in one of his rooms.

Lt. Luke was the first aviator to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor and later had Luke Air Force Base named after him in Glendale.

“I’m not stunned that the Air Force remembered that, but I’m surprised there hasn’t been more comment about the Arizona flier who I should say got nicknamed for shooting down the Chinese balloon. They still remember him,” Don told ABC15.

ABC15 reached out to Luke Air Force Base, however, they said they could not comment.