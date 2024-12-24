Watch Now
Arizona border law enforcement looks forward to second Trump term

ABC15 rode along with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office as they apprehended two teenagers suspected of human smuggling
In the final weeks of the administration of President Joe Biden, some law enforcement along Arizona's border with Mexico waited anxiously for new instructions from incoming President Donald Trump. As part of ABC15's coverage of the presidential transition, our political team embedded with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office as it arrested two teenagers suspected of participating in human smuggling along the border.
Cochise County Sheriff's Deputy Dan Brennan checks on a teenager
