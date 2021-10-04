Arizona begins accepting 'consular IDs' used by many non-citizens

The state of Arizona is once again accepting a common form of identification used by many non-citizens.

It's called a "consular ID" or "matricula consular" in Spanish.

The Mexican Consulate in Phoenix tells ABC15 these cards are sometimes the only way immigrants and other non-citizens can officially identify themselves, but for many years, they couldn't be used in Arizona.

Governor Doug Ducey signed SB1420 into law earlier this year, which requires the state and municipalities to accept these cards as a valid form of identification.

"We believe that the Arizona government is sending a very strong message of friendship to Mexico and it's acknowledging the contributions of the Hispanic community to the state," explains Jorge Mendoza Yescas, Consul General of Mexico in Phoenix.

We're told there are is a strict biometric screening process to go through in order to obtain a consular ID. Also, these cards do not change someone's immigration status.

