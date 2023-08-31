Arizona among states with the highest number of kindergarten vaccine exemptions, data shows

Arizona had the fourth-highest rate of vaccine exemptions for young kindergarteners in the country last year, according to data.

Axios reported Thursday that 6.8% of Arizona kindergartners were granted vaccine exemptions as of the school year ending in 2022. That number is up from 3.7% recorded a decade prior.

Idaho, Utah, and Oregon were the only three states with higher exemption rates than Arizona, all well above the national median of 2.7%

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Arizona is one of 15 states that allows exemptions based on religious and personal beliefs.