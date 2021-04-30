Arizona advances bills limiting civilian oversight of cops

PHOENIX — Arizona lawmakers are moving to limit the role of civilians in reviewing police misconduct.

The Senate on Wednesday approved several measures backed by police unions in the wake of a national reckoning over racial injustice.

Senate Republicans approved a bill requiring that sworn officers control at least two-thirds of the seats on police review boards.

The Senate also backed a measure requiring 80 hours of law enforcement training for civilians on review boards.

RELATED: Ex-DPS director urges transparency, warns against video secrecy in body-cam bill

Republicans say officers should be evaluated by peers who know the challenges of the job.

Civil rights advocates say the measures are a step back from the growing trend of having civilians oversee police discipline to ensure public accountability.