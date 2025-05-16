APS plans to seek rate increase from Arizona Corporation Commission

PHOENIX — Arizona Public Service officials filed paperwork this week, saying they intend to file a formal rate case in June.

The request comes one year after the Arizona Corporation Commission approved an increase to boost the average residential bill by about 8 percent more a month.

There are no details yet on how much APS is seeking this time. That information will come in June when APS says it plans to file a formal request.

APS says the increase is needed because of higher costs, including inflation, high-interest rates, and a volatile supply chain.

The new rates, if approved, would become effective “no earlier” than July 8, 2026, according to the APS filing.

The possibility of another rate increase is already drawing criticism from community watchdog groups.

Last year, the Arizona Corporation Commission – whose five members are elected by voters - approved a controversial new way to calculate utility rates that could mean annual increases on utility bills. The commission regulates and sets rates for many public utilities, including APS, Southwest Gas and Tucson Electric Power.

For decades, the commission required state-regulated utilities to use a prior year of expenses and file a request for a rate increase. That lengthy process could take a couple of years.

Instead, the commission will now give utilities the option of seeking updated rates every year. Commissioner Nick Myers, who spearheaded the change, said it will promote graduate rate increases.

“Customers want this,” he said last year. “They don’t want to have a massive jump in their rates every three to five years.”

