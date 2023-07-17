APS customers break all-time energy usage record over sweltering Arizona weekend

PHOENIX — As temperatures continue to sit at dangerously high levels, Arizonans are using more power than ever.

According to Arizona Public Service (APS), its customers broke a previous power usage record on Friday, breaking a record set in July 2020.

On Saturday, the new record was shattered. Sunday's usage also sat above the 2020 record.



Friday, July 14: 7,798 MW

Saturday, July 15: 8,191 MW

Sunday, July 16: 7,962 MW

Previous record (July 30, 2020): 7,660 MW

More than 1.3 million homes and businesses in 11 counties are served by APS.

APS officials say multiple factors lead to an increase in power usage including humidity, more people/businesses moving to our state, and of course, temperatures.

For the entire month of July, Phoenix-area high temperatures have been at 110 degrees or above, with temperatures reaching 114-116 degrees from Friday to Sunday, according to National Weather Service/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.

NWS/NOAA

Here are some energy-saving tips from APS:

