APS customers break all-time energy usage record over sweltering Arizona weekend

PHOENIX — As temperatures continue to sit at dangerously high levels, Arizonans are using more power than ever.
According to Arizona Public Service (APS), its customers broke a previous power usage record on Friday, breaking a record set in July 2020.
On Saturday, the new record was shattered. Sunday's usage also sat above the 2020 record.
- Friday, July 14: 7,798 MW
- Saturday, July 15: 8,191 MW
- Sunday, July 16: 7,962 MW
- Previous record (July 30, 2020): 7,660 MW
More than 1.3 million homes and businesses in 11 counties are served by APS.
APS officials say multiple factors lead to an increase in power usage including humidity, more people/businesses moving to our state, and of course, temperatures.
For the entire month of July, Phoenix-area high temperatures have been at 110 degrees or above, with temperatures reaching 114-116 degrees from Friday to Sunday, according to National Weather Service/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.
Videos in the player above highlight ABC15's coverage of this summer's unrelenting heat wave.
Here are some energy-saving tips from APS:
- For those on APS time-of-use plans, (Time-of-Use 4pm-7pm Weekdays and Time-of-Use 4pm-7pm Weekdays with Demand Charge), try pre-cooling your home. Set your thermostat a few degrees lower than normal before 4 p.m. and then set it a few degrees higher than normal during the on-peak period of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Service your air conditioner annually to ensure it runs efficiently and change air filters monthly.
- Think 1, 2, 3 and turn your thermostat up a few degrees. For every one degree you raise your thermostat, you can save 2-3% on energy cooling costs. (When on vacation, turn it up more.)
- Use a smart thermostat to “set it and forget it.” We offer special rebates and discounts on the APS Marketplace.
- Close curtains and blinds during the day.
- Use fans to feel up to 5 degrees cooler. Set ceiling fans to run counterclockwise and remember fans cool people, not rooms, so turn off when you leave.
- Earn bill credits. Join APS Cool Rewards (residential) or APS Peak Solutions (business) – programs that reward customers for conserving energy during times when usage is highest.
- Switch to LED lighting. LED bulbs emit 90 percent less heat than traditional incandescent bulbs.
- Limit oven use; when possible, use the microwave, toaster oven or outdoor grill instead.