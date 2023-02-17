Appeals court affirms Katie Hobbs' victory as Arizona governor

PHOENIX — An Arizona appeals court has affirmed a previous ruling that confirms Katie Hobbs' victory as Arizona governor Thursday afternoon.

The original lawsuit, filed by Kari Lake, claimed problems with the November 2022 election including, alleged misconduct of Maricopa County election officials and the alleged counting of illegal votes.

The superior court had previously granted Lake's request for a trial for the claims of printer interference by election officials and violations in counting mail-in ballots.

After the trial, the superior court found that Lake did not prove any element of either claim, according to court documents.

The appeals court also denied Hobbs' request for an award of attorney's fees for the appeal case.

