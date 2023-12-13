Another photo-radar, red light camera ban introduced in Arizona

PHOENIX — Love them or hate them, photo radar and red-light cameras are scattered throughout the state. But a new bill introduced in the legislature seeks to ban them altogether in Arizona.

"If you look at the evidence, a well-placed photo traffic signal enforcement could really save lives. It can also prevent serious injuries," said Will Humble, the executive director of Arizona Public Health Association.

Some lawmakers say red light cameras and photo-radar speed checkers are bad for your constitutional rights. Arizona State Senator Justine Wadsack wants to see them banned statewide, just like her city of Tucson did in 2015.

"They saw increased accidents and shorter yellow lights, and they basically saw through scam of the red light camera. It was just a money grab," said Wadsack, who represents Legislative District 17

There are at least a couple dozen photo enforcement and red light cameras throughout the Valley.

For this next legislative session, SB 1003, introduced by State Senator Wendy Rogers of Flagstaff, would outlaw these cameras from being used in Arizona. Rogers is on the record as saying they are an invasion of our privacy.

But Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed Rogers’s similar bill last year, saying the cameras are an important tool for law enforcement.

"I don't know anybody who wants to drive down the street and know that big government is able to look at them while they're driving," said Wadsack.

Humble says he is neutral about photo-radar speed enforcement but does not want the 'baby thrown out with the bathwater.'

"I object to getting rid of red light cameras because those are an appropriate and good public health intervention that saves lives," said Humble.

The next legislative session will begin in January.