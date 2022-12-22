Search for missing two-year-old boy out of Pinal County

ARIZONA CITY, AZ — Authorities are searching for a two-year-old boy missing out of Pinal County.

PCSO deputies are looking for 30-year-old Michael Ruiz. They said he left Arizona City, west of Eloy, around 11:30 Thursday morning.

He is with a two-year-old boy, identified as Benjamin Ruiz, son of Michael.

PCSO

He was last seen in a silver Chevy Malibu with an Oregon license plate: 7-8-6-N-L-G

Ruiz is described as a Hispanic male, about 5'4" tall, weighing about 180 pounds.

He has a tattoo of a diamond on his neck.

If you spot Ruiz or the vehicle you're urged to call 9-1-1.