Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Search for missing two-year-old boy out of Pinal County

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
AMBER alert PCSO.png
Posted at 2:01 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 16:14:20-05

ARIZONA CITY, AZ — Authorities are searching for a two-year-old boy missing out of Pinal County.

PCSO deputies are looking for 30-year-old Michael Ruiz. They said he left Arizona City, west of Eloy, around 11:30 Thursday morning.

He is with a two-year-old boy, identified as Benjamin Ruiz, son of Michael.

AMBER alert PCSO.png

He was last seen in a silver Chevy Malibu with an Oregon license plate: 7-8-6-N-L-G

Ruiz is described as a Hispanic male, about 5'4" tall, weighing about 180 pounds.

He has a tattoo of a diamond on his neck.

If you spot Ruiz or the vehicle you're urged to call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!