Alpine Wild Horses face new danger

Horse rescue organizations are desperate to save six horses rounded up near Alpine in far Northeastern Arizona before Sunday when the animals could be sold to slaughter plants in Mexico.

The horses were caught and shipped to Texas as part of Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest official's efforts to remove all wild horses from the area. The Forest Service considers the horses "unauthorized livestock."

Hundreds of wild horses used to live in the forest near Alpine. Two years ago, the Forest Service began to have them rounded up.

Rescue groups have managed to save hundreds but some horse advocates like Simone Netherlands say the Forest Service is now deliberately shipping the animals to Texas to make it harder for organizations like hers to buy them.

Rescue groups are calling on animal lovers will reach out to their legislators to voice their concerns.

Netherlands hopes to raise enough money to buy them before the Texas auction on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Find more information on the Netherlands' advocacy group Facebook page.

