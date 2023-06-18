Air Force sergeant missing on Roosevelt Lake since Wednesday found dead

GILA COUNTY, AZ — An Air Force sergeant missing on Roosevelt Lake since Wednesday has been found dead.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office says Kory Wade was found Saturday after a multi-day search and rescue operation.

"We are saddened to confirm the death of Staff Sgt. Kory Wade, whose body was located following an exhaustive search at Roosevelt Lake," said Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander. "Sergeant Wade was a model Airman and consummate professional while assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with Sergeant Wade's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time."

Wade was reported missing Wednesday afternoon while conducting training in preparation for supporting jump operations.

Details into what caused Wade's death remain under investigation.