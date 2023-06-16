Crews days into search for missing jet skier at Roosevelt Lake

GILA COUNTY, AZ — Gila County Sheriff’s Office is days into a search for a missing jet ski rider at Roosevelt Lake.

Officials say a call for help came in around 2 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a missing jet ski rider at the lake.

Search crews from multiple agencies have been searching the lake, but the person has not been located.

“This is an active search operation, and the public is being asked to avoid the Bobcat Boat launch at Windy Hill recreation area,” officials said Friday.

No further information about the incident is known.