AG says Arizona Commerce Authority can’t lure businesses with Super Bowl tickets

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says the Arizona Commerce Authority is violating state rules by offering business executives access to high-profile sporting events.

AG Mayes sent a letter to the ACA referencing CEO Forums Tuesday saying an investigation was initiated in September 2023 to determine whether it was violating the constitutional gift rules.

See the full letter here.

The AG’s letter referenced specific examples, including a four-day CEO Forum in 2023 organized around Super Bowl LVII and the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Sixty-six representatives from private businesses and guests reportedly attended.

“The ACA paid for attendees’ accommodation, in-state transportation, and tickets to the Waste Management Phoenix Open VIP Skybox, an NFL Owner’s Party, a Super Bowl LVII VIP Tailgate Party, the Super Bowl Experience, a private viewing suite at the Super Bowl LVII, and concerts associated with the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open,” the letter states. Some attendees also got theater tickets and tickets to other special events.

Two 2024 Forums are also reportedly planned around the NCAA Final Four and Waste Management Phoenix Open.

"As they currently exist, the CEO Forums violate the Gift Clause of the Arizona Constitution," said AG Mayes in a press release. "The current structure of the CEO Forums confers significant value on invited private executives and their guests without obtaining any identifiable value for the state."