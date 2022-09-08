After 9-week decline, gas prices rise slightly in Arizona

The pain at the pump seems to be creeping back. We usually see gas prices go down after Labor Day, but for the second night in a row, prices statewide have risen slightly while dropping in other states.

John Treanor, a spokesperson for AAA, says that may be because demand rose in Arizona over Labor Day weekend. He says whether prices will keep going up is hard to tell.

Treanor says, globally, demand for oil is down, which is why prices have gone down nationally. He says this is the first time in 25 years there was not a named storm on the Gulf Coast. China also recently announced it's not going to pump as much oil next month, decreasing demand.

"We're all kind of in this together," Treanor said. "We're all seeing the increase or decrease fluctuate. It's made us smarter shoppers. It's made us smarter travelers who have been adjusting as Americans our daily life, seeing when we need to fill up and when we don't and how we rethink the way we work and the way that we live."