ST. DAVID, AZ — An 8-year-old boy has died after a shooting Tuesday evening in St. David, just south of Benson.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Highway 80 and East Apache Power Road just after 5 p.m.

Officials say the boy was found shot with a "high-powered air rifle that shoots .22 caliber pellets".

The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.