2021 could be 'year of the road trip' as more families opt to hit the road

PHOENIX — As many health experts are optimistic we are nearing the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, families are becoming more comfortable planning spring break or summer vacations this year. Still, according to a recent study by AAA, more are choosing to take road trips rather than flying and some are loading up in RVs for the first time.

“We can camp anywhere… we don’t have to worry about other people’s germs… we have everything we need,” Bri Miccolis told ABC15. In July, Bri and her husband, Daniel, decided to purchase an RV and take a family trip to Yellowstone National Park.

“I almost feel like your inner child comes out, and it’s just an adventure, and we’re gonna do it together,” Daniel said.

During the trip, the couple decided to list their RV for rent on Outdoorsy.com. Almost instantly, they said it was booked and rentals have remained steady ever since.

“We have some of the renters come back and say that their kids liked it better than Disneyland,” Bri said. “They just had so much fun just being in the RV.”

RV rental sites like Outdoorsy and RV Share have — at certain points over the last year — reported quadruple-digit spikes in bookings as families sought travel options they were more comfortable with.

As part of its Rediscover Arizona campaign, the Arizona Office of Tourism launched a website highlighting the state’s natural and historic destinations, like Route 66. AOT has dubbed 2021 the “year of the road trip.”

“Rounding the turn and we’re, kind of, getting into a more ‘back to normal’ lifestyle…. I think [RVing] is a trend that’s going to continue,” Daniel said. “It’s just a lot of fun.”