10-year-old boy on bicycle hospitalized after getting hit by driver in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, AZ — A 10-year-old boy is in a hospital after getting hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Cottonwood.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says at about 8:30 a.m. Friday, deputies were called to South Eastern Drive and Valley Drive for reports of a crash.

Deputies found a 10-year-old boy who was hurt after getting hit by a Buick Rendezvous, being driven by an 82-year-old man.

The driver was traveling south on Eastern Drive coming around an uphill curve when the boy was hit.

The child was riding his bicycle with a friend on the same side of the road in the opposite direction at the time of the collision, according to YCSO.

The boy was taken to the Flagstaff Medical Center by medical helicopter and is said to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was treated at the scene after experiencing shortness of breath following the crash.

Officials say neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.