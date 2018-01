PHOENIX - A woman nicknamed the "Grimace Bandit" is facing charges in connection with multiple bank robberies across Arizona over the course of several months.

Miranda Maloney, 33, was arrested on Dec. 23 in Gulfport, Mississippi, according to the FBI.

Maloney is accused of robbing several banks in Arizona between Sept. 30 and Nov. 4 of this year.

Sept. 30: Chase Bank - 2950 W. Peoria Avenue

Oct. 6: BMO Harris Bank - 2839 W. Bell Road

Oct. 9: MidFirst Bank - 14130 W. Indian School Road

Oct. 18 - Mountain America Credit Union - 805 E. Thunderbird Road

Oct. 24 - Tucson Federal Credit Union - 12100 N. Thornydale

Oct. 31 - Hughes Federal Credit Union - 971 W. Wetmore Road

Nov. 4 - Wells Fargo - 2507 S. Avenue B

The alleged suspect received the nickname "Grimace Bandit" because she wore a purple T-shirt and a purple scarf during at least a few of the incidents, authorities said.

While robbing the MidFirst Bank on Oct. 9, the robber left an unknown package inside. Police warned people to avoid the area for several hours while they investigated the incident.

No injuries were reported during the bank robberies, authorities confirmed.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in Maloney's arrest.