Where are they now? ABC15 reconnects with high schooler resuming in-person learning for the first time in a year

PHOENIX — ABC15 first met Cinthya Tizoc and her mom, Nancy Lopez, at the Chicanos por la Causa community center in July 2020.

The family was getting another computer to help Tizoc and her three siblings access remote learning, something they have all been navigating for more than a year.

"We have to divide each kid into one room because obviously we can't be in the same room while someone else is doing class, because we can hear everything they're doing and we can't concentrate," she said.

Tizoc is a junior at Metro Tech High School in the Phoenix Union High School District, often helping her youngest sibling with his work too. He was in kindergarten when schools abruptly went online at the end of last school year.

"He didn't really get to learn a lot so we have to be teaching him his ABCs, and like, how to read, and his math and yeah, we're not experts either so we're trying our best," said Tizoc.

Lopez tells ABC15 she is able to stay home and care for her children, but says her routine was thrown off too. She often has to wait to do anything, even make phone calls or make any noise, until the kids are done with their classes on Zoom. She also says the language barrier makes it difficult to help with school work.

"Me personally, I miss my friends and I miss school and just like, being around people," said Tizoc, who is now scheduled to return to in-person learning full time on March 30. She is excited but her mom still has concerns.

Lopez says she still does not feel safe that her kids will be attending school, but that the teachers have reassured her about face masks and distancing. She says the schools need to be safe because her kids need to bee in class. They cannot concentrate the same learning from home.

As Tizoc heads back to class, she has a message for all of her teachers.

"I know it's been hard and you guys have done your best, and I love that you guys keep doing what you're doing," she said.