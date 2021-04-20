LIST: Arizona school districts keeping, removing their mask mandate in response to Ducey

PHOENIX — School districts around the Valley are either keeping or abolishing their mask mandates in response to Governor Ducey rescinding part of an executive order that required face masks to be worn inside K-12 schools.

Gov. Ducey said the decision was made on updated guidance from the CDC, and the increasing number of people who’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Read full statements from some Valley school districts below.

Higley Unified School District:

"As you may have heard, this afternoon, Governor Ducey abruptly canceled the order that mandated all school districts and charter schools to require masks. The order rescinds previous state mask requirements, but it does not prohibit schools and districts from creating or maintaining individual policies or guidelines regarding face coverings.

In accordance with Higley Unified School District's Governing Board mitigation plan, at this time, we will continue to require students and employees to wear masks during the school day and when on District property until the Governing Board has had a chance to review the policy.

Due to the short notice of today, it will not be an agenda item for this Wednesday's Board meeting. However, because this is such an important topic, we will be adding a meeting to evaluate this thoroughly and determine the best option for our community.

Further information will be available in the coming days. All current mitigation strategies, including the use of masks, are still in place."

J.O. Combs Unified School District:

"Today, Governor Ducey rescinded the mask requirements for K-12 schools through the issuance of a new executive order. Effective immediately, masks will be recommended but not required for students, staff, and visitors."

Osborn School District:

"There is no change to CDC guidance on masking in schools.

Universal masking is the key ingredient to keeping our schools safe. Face masks are still mandatory in Osborn schools this school year. Let's keep health and safety the first priority!"

Dysart Unified School District:

"Today Governor Ducey rescinded Executive Order 2020-51. Today’s communication states

'K-12 school districts and charter schools still maintain the right to institute and enforce policies to mitigate against COVID-19 spread, including the use of masks.'

The Dysart Governing Board takes this matter very seriously, and will discuss the mask requirements at the next Governing Board meeting. Dysart District’s face covering protocol remains in place for school buildings, busses and activities, until the Governing Board is able to meet and discuss COVID protocols, including mask requirements, at the next Governing Board meeting on Wednesday, April 28.

Face coverings will continue to be provided to students who do not have one. We appreciate your continued partnership in following our health and safety processes and procedures. Thank you."

Gilbert Public Schools:

"We are currently reviewing Governor Ducey’s new Executive Order 2021-10 released late this afternoon rescinding previous state mandates requiring the wearing of face coverings in K-12 schools.

Please expect further information and updates on any changes to existing mitigation strategies in due course. At this time we are reviewing the Executive Order and will continue to follow the existing guidance in our schools, including the requirement of face coverings while on our campuses until further notice.

Chandler Unified School District:

"This afternoon the Governor's Executive Order 2021-06 rescinded the requirement for all school districts and charter schools to require face covering be worn while at school. In today's press release from the Governor's office, 'K-12 school districts and charter schools still maintain the right to institute and enforce policies to mitigate against COVID-19 spread including the use of masks.'

Our Governing Board will be reviewing the most current information and make a decision at a special virtual meeting on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. All current mitigation strategies remain in place. Thank you for your continued support."

Mesa Public Schools:

"Today Governor Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services abruptly canceled orders that require masks to be worn in preK-12 schools.

The Governor's announcement delegates this authority to school districts. As we review the impact of changing our mitigation strategies, our current guidelines, including wearing masks, remain in place. Any changes will be communicated promptly."

Scottsdale Unified School District:

"Today, Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services have taken action to rescind orders requiring school districts to implement face covering policies. Both state that school districts should continue to implement mitigation strategies as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Additionally, they reiterate that school districts have the right, consistent with CDC recommendations, to require face masks as a mitigation strategy.

SUSD has been committed to taking steps to provide in-person learning opportunities while working to mitigate potential spread of COVID-19 on our campuses. To date, these mitigation strategies have allowed us to welcome back 85% of our students for in-person learning.

We are 28 school days from the end of the 2020-2021 school year, and while we know there are people who would like us to remove the mask requirement now, SUSD's 15 zip codes remain in the Substantial transmission category and the number of cases has been slowly increasing over the past few weeks. Accordingly, it is the expectation that students and staff will continue to wear masks while on school property, with the previously noted exceptions for recess and physical education, in order to ensure we end the school year strong and in-person."

Tolleson Union High School District:

"Earlier today, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey rescinded orders that direct K-12 schools to require masks. However, K-12 school districts and charter schools still maintain the right to institute and enforce policies to mitigate against COVID-19 spread, including the use of masks.

For the safety and well-being of all our students, staff members, and community, it is imperative that all students and staff members continue to adhere closely to all mitigation practices including wearing a mask. Wearing a mask is still one of the top mitigation strategies for safe in-person learning as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Again, masks must be worn at all Tolleson Union High School District Schools and events for the safety of our students, staff, and our community. In addition, all COVID-19 mitigation strategies remain in place. These include staying home if you are sick; requiring the correct use of masks at all times; physical distancing of 6 feet (to the greatest extent possible); handwashing and respiratory etiquette; cleaning and maintaining facilities; and monitoring of cases with Contact Tracing in combination with isolation/quarantine."

Tempe Union High School District:

"As you may have heard, Governor Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order earlier this afternoon rescinding a previous Executive Order regarding the wearing of masks in K-12 schools.

In accordance with TUHSD’s Governing Board policy JICA-R, item K, we will continue to ask our students and staff to wear masks during the school day and at all times when on District property. This measure also aligns with our District Health Mitigation Plan.

I know we all look forward to the day that we don’t have to wear masks anymore, but today is not that day. In order to finish out the school year strong, hold safe in-person graduation ceremonies, and continue to minimize community spread of COVID-19 on our campuses, we ask that you continue to adhere to the current mask policy."

Washington Elementary School District:

"I am writing to clarify that today's announcement by Governor Ducey does not change the face mask requirement for Washington Elementary School District.

Governor Ducey's office announced today that he and the Arizona Department of Health Services rescinded the orders that directed K-12 schools to require masks. It is important to note that among the new information on the Governor's website is the following statement:

'K-12 school districts and charter schools still maintain the right to institute and enforce policies to mitigate against COVID-19 spread, including the use of masks.'

The WESD will continue requiring the use of face coverings on all campuses and district facilities until further notice."

Phoenix Union High School District:

"PXU Families, you may have heard that Governor Ducey rescinded orders that direct schools to require masks.

However, districts still have the right to institute and enforce masks and other mitigation policies in their schools. Please note that PXU’s mask policy will remain in effect for all students, staff, and visitors. Thank you for your partnership and for helping to keep our schools safe."

