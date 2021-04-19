Governor Ducey rescinds order requiring masks for Arizona K-12 schools

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday rescinded part of an executive order that required face masks be worn inside K-12 schools, but said districts and charter schools could still mandate masks should they choose to.

New: In alignment with @CDCgov guidance, I’m rescinding orders that direct K-12 schools to require masks. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 19, 2021

Gov. Ducey said the decision was based on updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the increasing number of people who’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Teachers, families and students have acted responsibly to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect one another, and our school leaders are ready to decide if masks should be required on their campuses,” Gov. Ducey said in a statement. “We will continue to work with public health professionals and Arizona’s schools as more students return to the classroom and our state moves forward.”

In a release, the governor added that K-12 school districts and charter schools still have the right to enforce policies to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19, including the use of masks.

In March, the CDC did update its guidance and reduce social distancing requirements from six feet to three feet, but said, “regardless of the level of community transmission, it is critical that schools use and layer prevention strategies.”

Those five strategies were:



Universal and correct use of masks

Physical distancing

Handwashing and respiratory etiquette

Cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities

Contact tracing in combination with isolation and quarantine

Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman quickly took aim Monday afternoon at Gov. Ducey's removal of the order, saying it "destabilizes school communities as they end what has arguably been the most challenging year for education."

My statement on Governor @dougducey's removal of the school mask mandate: pic.twitter.com/zQfCiXJdWf — Kathy Hoffman (@Supt_Hoffman) April 19, 2021

A Department of Education spokesperson also told ABC15's Steve Irvin that they were notified of the move only shortly before it was announced.

A spokesperson for the AZ Dept of Education tells me, the gov's office did not consult with them before rescinding the masks in schools order.



The department got a heads up "moments" before the announcement. — Steve Irvin (@Steve_Irvin) April 19, 2021

The executive order was first issued by Gov. Ducey last July, directing schools to require face masks based on an emergency measure created by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

His announcement on the removal of the order came the same day he issued a directive banning vaccine passports.

