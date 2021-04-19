Watch
Governor Ducey rescinds order requiring masks for Arizona K-12 schools

Arizona Department of Education not consulted, told about decision moments before announcement.
Posted at 3:54 PM, Apr 19, 2021
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday rescinded part of an executive order that required face masks be worn inside K-12 schools, but said districts and charter schools could still mandate masks should they choose to.

Gov. Ducey said the decision was based on updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the increasing number of people who’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Teachers, families and students have acted responsibly to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect one another, and our school leaders are ready to decide if masks should be required on their campuses,” Gov. Ducey said in a statement. “We will continue to work with public health professionals and Arizona’s schools as more students return to the classroom and our state moves forward.”

In a release, the governor added that K-12 school districts and charter schools still have the right to enforce policies to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19, including the use of masks.

In March, the CDC did update its guidance and reduce social distancing requirements from six feet to three feet, but said, “regardless of the level of community transmission, it is critical that schools use and layer prevention strategies.”

Those five strategies were:

  • Universal and correct use of masks
  • Physical distancing
  • Handwashing and respiratory etiquette
  • Cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities
  • Contact tracing in combination with isolation and quarantine

Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman quickly took aim Monday afternoon at Gov. Ducey's removal of the order, saying it "destabilizes school communities as they end what has arguably been the most challenging year for education."

A Department of Education spokesperson also told ABC15's Steve Irvin that they were notified of the move only shortly before it was announced.

The executive order was first issued by Gov. Ducey last July, directing schools to require face masks based on an emergency measure created by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

His announcement on the removal of the order came the same day he issued a directive banning vaccine passports.

