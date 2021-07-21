Free Crossing Guard training will take place virtually on July 30

PHOENIX — It is their job to protect the path students walk to get to school.

Crossing Guards are the ones who step in the street first every day to make sure kids can cross safely and start learning inside the classroom.

"We have kids that are crossing, you know, six-lane arterials... even some of the four-lane arterials," said Margaret Herrera. "The more lanes they cross, the more conflict there could be."

She said that is why it is so critical to have experienced crossing guards guiding your children on their route to school.

Herrera is the Maricopa Association of Governments Transportation Safety Program Manager and would love to promote walking and biking to school. But it must be safe.

"I would say, there's always a need for that type of great community service," Herrera said.

ABC15 Arizona talked with Janice Van Winkel back in 2019 after she attended the free Crossing Guard Workshop in the West Valley.

"Maybe some of them, I would be the first face that they see in the morning, you know, because mom and dad are at work," Van Winkel explained. "So, I think just starting out with a smile and, 'Hi! Good morning,' I think that could help a lot too."

The pandemic means participants will not get to practice with the stop paddle in person. The training was moved online last year and will continue that way later this month.

"We had a lot of good feedback on that first virtual workshop, so we're doing that again this year," Herrera said.

Participants will still learn safety training and procedures, along with traffic laws, and overall welfare safety when spending time in the Arizona heat.

"The crossing guards, not only keep the children safe but their only safety as they perform their duties," Herrera said.

The free training is two hours long. It will take place on Friday, July 30. The first session is from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. and the second session is from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Participants only need to attend one.

MAG asks that registration is done by July 29 at 12 p.m.

Click here for more information.

To register for the AM session, click here.

To register for the PM session, click here.