ASU 'strongly recommending' the use of face masks indoors as delta variant spreads

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University announced Friday that it "is strongly recommending" the use of face masks on campus as COVID-19 cases continue to rise due to the delta variant.

In a release, the university said the decision came as the CDC updated its recommendations for mask use indoors.

"With the start of the fall semester a few weeks away, we must remain vigilant and take modest steps to protect all community members so that we can continue to fulfill our mission," the university said in a release.

The university added that it will remain consistent with Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order and the CDC guidelines by not making distinctions between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

"This will apply to all individuals regardless of their vaccination status," the university said.

According to officials, fall campus operation plans that include in-person classes, residence hall occupancy, athletic contests and events, and on-campus dining will remain in place.

The university is expected to welcome back more than 75,000 students as the fall semester begins.

On Tuesday, the University of Arizona announced it "strongly encouraged" the use of face masks at all of its campuses and locations in Arizona.

Face masks continue to be required in the following locations regardless of vaccination status at UArizona, according to a statement posted on their website:

Any building/facility that is operated by or affiliated with the University where patients or human research subjects participating in clinical research are seen in person.

In locations where personal protective equipment (including masks) has always been required to maintain safety protocols for situations with high hazards, such as areas where regulated chemicals are used or stored and other laboratory settings.

Inside a Cat Tran shuttle or any other public transportation provided by the university.

Arizona’s top education official calls a new law signed by Governor Doug Ducey that bans school leaders from mandating strict mitigation measures "highly political."

“It’s very frustrating to have our lawmakers pass laws that are going against the science, and are tying the hands of our school leaders from doing what’s best to protect our kids and our teachers and causing more fear and uncertainty,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman.