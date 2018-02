Here are some of the best deals on groceries this week.

There's a pork sale happening at Fry's Food this week. It's buy one, get one free on their ribs, half loin or chops.

Add asparagus to the meal for 77 cents per pound.

And of course you need something sweet -- cantaloupe is on sale for just 97 cents each!

Wash it all down with two liters of Pepsi or 7UP for 77 cents. You must buy four to get that deal.

It gets cheaper at Albertsons -- they have a digital coupon for two liters of Coke, Pepsi and 7UP. You'll pay just 69 cents each.

While you're there, grab six ounces of raspberries for 87 cents each. That's more than half off the regular price.

Speaking of fruit, Safeway has strawberries on sale: 16 ounces for 97 cents.

Again -- that's more than half off!

And 99 cents per pound is the magic price for all sorts of meat including Sanderson Farms whole chicken, drumsticks, thighs and leg quarters, plus pork sirloin roast and chops.

Food City has seven cucumbers for 98 cents -- an awesome deal! Also, red, gold, orange or green bell peppers are on sale, so you can get three for 99 cents.

Bashas’ has that same deal!

Plus you can load up on Yoplait yogurt -- it's 39 cents for four- to six-ounce containers.