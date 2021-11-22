Thanksgiving grocery deals: 3 to check out at Valley stores

PHOENIX — If you’re looking to save a few dollars on your Thanksgiving meal, you should check out some of the deals and discounts different stores are offering right now.

Here are a few options the ABC15 Smart Shopper team found to help you ahead of the holiday:

Are you a Sam’s Club member? If you are, you can get a Member’s Mark All-Natural Whole Turkey for $1.19/lb. or a Member’s Mark Hickory Smoked Fully Cooked Whole Turkey for $2.48/lb. Both are Sam’s Exclusive deals and only whole supplies last at your local warehouse.



At any Safeway, get $30 off your first Drive Up & Go order when you spend $75 or more. You can order right off the Safeway app or online. Just enter the promo code “SAVE30” at checkout.



WinCo Foods is also offering its customers a FREE turkey with the purchase of $100 or more in other groceries. This deal expires November 24. Get more details inside stores.

